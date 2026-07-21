Last week, I chronicled the preliminary steps of my dream assignment: sprucing up my youngest sister Tully’s long-neglected wardrobe. After purging two giant garbage bags’ worth of clothes from her closet and making a wishlist of holes that needed filling, I got to work combing the internet for the best pieces for the job. My focus: simple, versatile items in a neutral color palette that would integrate easily with what remained in her closet. Since Tully spends the majority of her day taking care of kids, and plans to have more children, I also tried to find things that would be comfortable, durable, and easy to care for.

Orders were placed, and packages began arriving at a steady clip. (A grateful aside: Sézane sponsored a few of the links in this post — thank you, Sézane, for supporting the glow-up!). With each unboxing, I experienced the familiar dopamine rush that has powered my entire career. I was GIDDY! Tully, meanwhile, maintained the genteel composure of someone opening a free oil change coupon in the mail. I love her so much.

Below, I’m sharing what we bought, my thought process behind each purchase, and our verdicts after Tully tried everything on.

Life beyond sweatpants: new jeans, shorts, and a skirt

Trying on jeans: Sézane on the left, Denim Forum on the right

The first thing I wanted to tackle was Tully’s lack of pants-that-aren’t-sweatpants. Jeans were an obvious hole to fill, so I decided to get a classic blue denim pair for her to try, as well as a pair of white jeans. I intentionally sought out cropped styles because Tully is on the shorter side (5’ 3”-ish) so cropped pants are typically the perfect full length for her. She tends to like a pant silhouette that lands somewhere between straight and wide-leg, so I kept that in mind as well.

We found two winners: the “Le Crop” jeans from Sézane, and the ‘90s Ultra Lo-Rise Baggy Jean from Denim Forum. The latter pair is supposed to fit low-rise and baggy (per its name), but Tully ended up sizing down to achieve a more traditionally fitted look. (For fellow moms out there wondering how long it took before the white jeans got stained by a toddler brandishing a fistful of pizza, the answer is three hours. We order this stuff in bulk.)

I also thought Tully could use a pair of pants that achieved the same comfort level as sweatpants, but with a bit more polish. For that, I decided on the Poplin Double Knee Barrel Pants from Gap — great price, glowing reviews, and they came in petite sizing. The petite small was the perfect size for Tully, and we were both impressed with the quality of the cotton (lightweight but not thin or cheap-feeling). Tully said, “I like how I could dress these up for dinner or just wear them around the house like sweats. I could also definitely wear these on the hiking trip we’re taking later this summer, or in the early stages of a future pregnancy.”

Given that we still have a long stretch of hot weather ahead, I wanted to get her a pair or two of simple, comfortable shorts with an elastic waist that would pair easily with a variety of tops. This was harder to find than I anticipated. A lot of the cotton or linen elastic waist shorts I was seeing online have a faux boxer-style fly in the front, which I wanted to avoid. I ended up ordering the Nora Shorts from Reformation in gingham linen. We were on the fence about the length when Tully first tried them on — they are quite short — even on Tully, who is petite — and she wished they had pockets, but we loved their simplicity, and the way they looked when we started styling them with different shirts, so they were ultimately keepers. Tully: “This is the first time in my adult life I’ve owned shorts that aren’t gym or jean shorts!”

We also ordered the Delia shorts from Kule in black for comparison, which do have pockets, a slightly longer inseam, thicker waistband, and are made from a different type of cotton — heavyweight jersey instead of poplin, so more like an upscale T-shirt material. Tully’s usual size (small) was too big, so we sent them back in exchange for the next size down. We are hoping the extra-small fits better when they arrive, because they looked and felt really nice otherwise.

The Sézane skirt styled two ways: with a blouse and sandals for dinner (left) and with a T-shirt and Birkenstocks for a day of meal prep in the kitchen (right)

To round out Tully’s below-the-waist separates, I liked the idea of a simple ankle-length skirt in a solid, neutral color. I found this one from Sézane that looked like it would hit all the right marks — 100% cotton, not too much gathered fabric at the top, and pockets. “I also love how the fabric is soft and lightweight without being super see-through,” Tully commented when she tried it on. She wore it out to a double date with her husband and some friends the same night it arrived, and it’s been in steady rotation ever since.

Low-effort, high-impact: LBDs, overalls, and a gasp-worthy cardigan

Enough T-shirts and tops survived our closet purge that I jumped straight from bottoms into dresses. A handful of patterned sundresses remained in Tully’s post-purge wardrobe as well, but I thought she could use a really simple black cotton dress to round out her collection. I ended up ordering this one from J.Crew because it was well-priced and I could envision the silhouette on Tully. She loves it! It has a really beautiful shape, and once we adjusted the straps to fit Tully’s shoulders, the bodice provided enough lift that she was able to wear it without a bra — always a nice bonus.

I considered whether I should get one more dress for her to try on, but decided on a pair of overalls instead — these white ones from Levi’s, which I have tried on myself and already knew I loved. Tully has always been a fan of overalls, and I suspected these would bridge the style gap between summer and fall better than another dress could. Tully was pleasantly surprised by how much she also loved this particular pair: “Most of the overalls I have are super baggy and I wear them while I’m pregnant. These are my first overalls that are a bit more tailored. I was worried they would look tight or feel uncomfortable but the proportions are just right — not too tight or too baggy.” Goldilocks couldn’t have said it better herself.

We purged all but two of Tully’s sweaters during the closet clean-out, which gave me the perfect excuse to purchase one of Nikki Chasin’s Shiloh Cotton Cardigans for her consideration. I have two of these cardigans myself (one in cotton and the other in a warmer alpaca blend), and they are some of the most special knits in my closet. I love the weight of the material and the way it hangs on the body. The cotton version is a bit more cropped, which I suspected would work well for Tully since she has a shorter waist. When she first tried the sweater on in our parents’ living room, my mom and I literally gasped with delight — lol. It looks soooo nice on her.

Finishing touches: three pairs of shoes and a necklace

“Fashion emergency” is a phrase I've always found a little dramatic — until I surveyed what was left of my sister’s shoe collection after our closet purge: old Hoka running sneakers, white rubber Birkenstock-style sandals, and waterproof boots.

Updated shoe collection (old pairs in the back row, new pairs up front)

I set my sights on the following new additions:

Sneakers that were less workout-centric and more specifically geared toward making an outfit look cute. For this, I couldn’t resist recruiting her into my Nike Cortez cult. Classic black ballet flats. I initially ordered these from Ulanko — great price for a leather shoe, and a pretty silhouette. Tully loved how they looked when she tried them on, but they were a bit too big on her foot, so we had to return them. They were sold out in the size down, so we ended up ordering an alternate pair from Michele Lopriore, which fit perfectly. Simple, go-with-anything leather sandals. These from Sézane were exactly what I had in mind.

And for the final purchase, my birthday gift to Tully — a very Harling-coded addition to her jewelry collection: this red beaded necklace from Etsy. She doesn’t own much jewelry, and this struck me as a versatile addition to her collection — sturdy enough to survive a baby yanking on it, with enough zing to make a T-shirt-and-shorts outfit look intentional. I am pleased to report that she has worn it every day since it arrived.

In conclusion

Word of the glow-up’s success has traveled far and wide. Tully told me that our other sister Lizzy is jealous and wants one, too. Tully’s response: “I told her the program has standards — she can start by wearing nothing but sweatpants for two years to show her commitment.”

Since the only returns we made were for size-related issues, I felt pretty satisfied with the results of my foray into personal shopping. I asked Tully for an honest review: “I just wanted a few new pairs of pants and maybe a dress, but all of a sudden I was like... necklaces! Shoes! I didn’t realize how those things could make even the older pieces in my closet feel ‘new’ and exciting to wear.”

This was a big takeaway for me, too. Given the simplicity of Tully’s style, it was fun to see how much impact a single colorful accessory could have — and how easily that impact translated across different outfits. It made sense to prioritize clothing for this first stage of the glow-up, since we were starting at square one, but we both agreed that future additions should skew accessory: another necklace or two, a pair of loafers, a baseball cap with personality, socks in juicy colors. (Not to fear, I’ve added these to the official Notes app list.)

Paparazzied on the way to art class 🫶🏻

But the truest measure of success brings us back to where this all started: having something cute to wear to toddler art class. Mission, if I do say so myself, thoroughly accomplished.

xo Harling

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