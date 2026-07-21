Gumshoe

Gumshoe

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Ella's avatar
Ella
Jul 21

So fun, I could read a hundred of these

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2 replies by Harling Ross Anton and others
Emily Marchi's avatar
Emily Marchi
Jul 21

Love this!!!! So realistic and relatable. Will you do an update for winter wardrobe needs??

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1 reply by Harling Ross Anton
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