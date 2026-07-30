This letter is brought to you by The RealReal — my favorite place to shop for clothes on planet Earth.

A few years ago I published an essay about algorithmic airbrushing — my term for how algorithms flatten personal style, rewarding whatever’s easy to categorize at the expense of unique, indefinable quirks. That thesis came to mind when I started thinking about how The RealReal (a site I’ve been shopping and consigning with for over a decade!) has impacted the evolution of my personal style.

When I consider where I most frequently encounter things I might want to buy online, nearly every source is powered by some version of an algorithm that tailors styling and shopping content to me based on what I (or people similar to me) have already clicked on. The RealReal is the exception. It doesn’t cull its contents according to my behavior at all — its inventory is determined by what random people buy, wear, and eventually decide to part with (pre-filtered to a minor extent since the site only accepts certain labels, but otherwise gloriously freewheeling). Ten thousand new items go up every day, and it’s up to me to decide what’s worth a closer look. How refreshing.

Below, I share my approach to shopping the site, a handful of my current saved searches, and a shopping round-up of 25 items I’m eyeing right now.

The search terms don’t find me… I find them

With a huge quantity of items and no savvy, algorithm-driven “feed,” The RealReal beckons me to do the heavy lifting myself: to go down every rabbit hole and click through every page manually, asking myself the whole way whether something is, or isn’t, for me. There are shortcuts if you’re in a hurry, like shopping Editor’s Picks, or their curated shops, or sorting items by “most obsessed” — but by and large, I prefer the slow, dogged, occasionally maddening process of sifting through a whole bunch of things that are decidedly not my taste to get a sharper sense of what my taste actually is.

Useful search terms and style revelations that emerged from this process:

I bought this Old Céline top on The RealReal six years ago and have worn it more than I ever expected to. It showed me how useful a silhouette that lands somewhere between a button-down and a mini dress can be — adding instant proportional interest to almost any outfit. I've kept "tunic top" as a saved search ever since.

A few years ago I was hell-bent on replicating The Row’s Ceren coat for a fraction of the price and knew The RealReal was my best bet. After months of stalking the site’s new arrivals section and testing out different keywords I finally found this incredible Giorgio Armani coat that checked every box I was looking for. This search, and owning the coat I found through it, deepened my appreciation for coats without collars. They often provide a cleaner, cooler canvas for winter accessorizing, which makes all the difference when the coat is the outfit. “Collarless coat” remains another favorite saved search.

The RealReal is responsible for three of the most treasured skirts in my closet — from Miu Miu, Céline, and Prada. I found all of them by searching the keywords “pleated accent,” narrowing down the results to just knee-length and mini skirts, sorting price from low to high, and scrolling through the results.

“Silk pajama” and “lace pattern” (—> filtered to just women’s tops) are terms I use on TRR when I’m searching for cool going-out tops that don’t look like what everyone else is wearing — a lifelong hunt.

I bought this cropped top from look 32 of Marni’s Spring 2019 collection and will not rest (!!) until I find the skirt that matches it. Did you know that many designer pieces on The RealReal have a specific collection name in their product description? I didn’t until a few years ago, and it’s made all the difference in the precision of my searches. (I have “Marni Spring 2019” as a saved search.)

As you can see, I tend to favor nicher, more specific terms over plain brand names: a shape like “tunic top;” a specific detail like “pleated accents,” “silk pajama,” or “lace pattern;” or a collection like “Spring 2019 Marni.” The RealReal, in all its gorgeous, meandering vastness, is the perfect place to leverage these searches in ways I could never picture or predict.

Funding my closet with… my closet

I don’t just shop The RealReal — I consign with it, too (as a religious closet-cleaner-outer, it’s too convenient not to). A few years ago I stopped taking my earnings in cash and started converting them into site credit instead (which earns an extra 5% on every sale). That switch gave way to a tidy little system: I only ever spend what I have available in credit when I shop. It keeps me thoughtful about every purchase since the budget is finite — and when the balance runs low, that tells me it’s probably time to do another closet clean-out.

I did a big purge at the start of this summer and consigned a whole bunch of stuff, including this Ciao Lucia top that I got eight years ago and wasn’t wearing enough now to justify keeping, and these Emily Levine Milan pants that I love but no longer fit me. While I wait for everything to sell and convert to credit, I’ve been refreshing my “obsessions” folder — saving and tracking items in the hope they get discounted even further. Here are some of the things I’m watching right now…

For the remainder of summer:

For the transition to fall:

All of the above links were found through hours of scrolling on The RealReal by yours truly, free from algorithmic influences. Only a relentlessly human touch could turn up deep cuts like the wrap dress from Calypso St. Barth circa 2012, or an extremely chic 100% wool Saint Laurent dress for $94! I rest my case.

Xo Harling

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