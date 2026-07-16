Over the last few years, my youngest sister Tully’s life has changed quite a bit. She got married, moved from Massachusetts to New York to Rhode Island, had a baby, had another baby, traded corporate finance for the full-time management of two small children and two enormous dogs, and became a passionate home cook.

Shopping has never held much appeal for Tully, so it’s not surprising that her wardrobe remained completely unchanged throughout this period of time. It calcified, instead, into a collection of relics from her past lives — random going-out tops from college, office-appropriate work clothes, jeans that no longer fit quite right, and weird hand-me-downs from our mom, who reliably panics about once a year that Tully has nothing to wear.

This status quo held for a while. Pregnant, Tully lived in overalls and button downs; postpartum, she wasn't really seeing anyone or going anywhere. But this summer, she signed up for art class with her two-year-old — her first real reemergence into the world in a long time — and somewhere in those first weeks of attending, she glanced down at what she was wearing and realized that she looked, in her own words, “pretty dorky.” That’s when she sent me a text...

Mission eagerly accepted

It was my dream pitch, one that combined two of my keenest interests: thinking about style, and an excuse to exercise unchecked older sister authority. I was champing at the bit from the moment she offered up her clothes (and herself) for me to do with as I pleased.

Step one: closet clean-out

Once I got to Rhode Island, my first order of business was assessing Tully’s closet to get a sense of what we were working with. When I asked her to describe the current state of her wardrobe, she laughed and said, “Vintage, but not in the cool way.” She confirmed my suspicion that it mainly consisted of very old things she wore only because they were within arm’s reach, not because she actually liked them.

The things we purged largely fell into these categories

I was prepared for negotiations during the aggressive purge that followed, but Tully surrendered her belongings without protest. “Nothing really merited a debate,” Tully said later (a testament to her youngest-child chill, which I have envied and adored in equal measure my whole life — or an indication of just how dire the situation was. Perhaps both!) The crown jewel of the purge was a gray rhinestone-encrusted, shoulder-padded muscle tee that came by mistake in a Zara order years ago. Tully has never worn it, but held onto it anyways — “just in case!”

Closet clean-out in progress, starring the infamous rhinestone muscle tee

Implementing my tried-and-true closet clean-out rubric, we packaged up two XL garbage bags’ worth of items to donate or resell — many of which were things Tully hadn’t worn in almost a decade. A smattering of staples remained behind: cotton poplin and flannel button downs, a couple of sweaters, a handful of cotton T-shirts, two nice pairs of sweatpants (including a pair of Le Bon Shoppe balloon pants that I recommended she buy last year), a couple maternity dresses, some casual sundresses, a pair of running sneakers, and a pair of rubber Birkenstocks-style sandals.

Step two: start shopping!

While we were cleaning, I was taking mental notes about holes that needed filling in Tully's wardrobe and, most importantly, what types of items would suit the shape of her life as it looks now. Barring a few maternity pieces, Tully hasn't bought any new clothing in years (fascinating that we emerged from the same gene pool...), so she was willing to spend some money to make this happen. Conveniently, her birthday is coming up at the end of July, which meant we also had supplementary budget from various family members who wanted to get her gifts — and I was all too happy to volunteer as her birthday shopping link concierge (my love language).

The list I jotted down in my Notes app while cleaning out Tully’s closet

Tully is not very opinionated when it comes to clothes, which I knew would make shopping for her both easier and harder — easier because there was a good chance she’d wear whatever I put in front of her, harder because I wanted her to actually like the results rather than simply succumb to the will of her bossy older sister. Before I started shopping, we talked about the differences between our respective styles. “My style is a lot simpler,” Tully said. “You’re having fun and being creative — I’m just trying to look like a functioning member of society.” Lol — noted! Though ultimately, I hoped to prove to her that these things weren’t mutually exclusive. With that mandate in hand, I got to work.

Next week, I'll share every purchase from the shopping expedition that followed, along with commentary from Tully’s try-on sessions.

xo Harling