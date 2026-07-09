I try to strike a balance in these letters between showcasing older, deeply vetted pieces from my closet that are no longer shoppable and newer things you can still buy — each satisfying in its own way. But every time I write about the former, I get comments asking where to find them, and I always wish I had a better answer than “sorry it’s old!” So I did what any self-respecting gumshoe detective would do: I spent hours combing resale sites to see how many of my most beloved sold-out pieces I could track down in duplicate. I ended up finding enough to justify a dedicated post — 28 in total, including multiple pairs of my most-worn cotton poplin shorts, my favorite trench coat, my favorite oversized silk blazer, THE ultimate white overalls, and a past-season Merlette dress everyone always asks me about. All linked below…

1. My favorite single-breasted trench coat

This coat is one of my most-worn coats during transitional seasons. Perfect proportions (the bracelet-length sleeves!), color, and fabric stiffness. I was so excited to find the exact same one…