It’s been over three years since I published my trend-vetting rubric and corresponding status report about my relationship with recent trends. Since then, I’ve racked up enough fresh successes, failures, and temptations to merit an update — which brings us to today’s letter.

Keep scrolling for a new inventory of trends I embraced and plan to wear for many years, trends I regret, trends I passed on, and one trend I’m currently tempted by. I hope you’ll meet me in the comment section after reading to share yours, too.

Trends I embraced and see myself wearing for many years…

2016 vs. 2025

N ightgowns-as-daywear

I’ve been wearing nightgowns as day dresses for over a decade, so when this started trending over the last year it was easy to justify participating in full force. It already felt like an intrinsic expression of how I understand my style — feminine and comfortable but also a little unexpected — and not simply a bandwagon I was jumping on. A nightgown styled with ballet flats or loafers remains one of my favorite outfit formulas, and I can’t see that changing anytime soon.

Vintage Ralph Lauren silk dress styled with vintage silk scarf, both found on Etsy

Leopard print

I surrendered to temptation when leopard was everywhere last year and ended up buying a vintage leopard silk scarf and vintage leopard Ralph Lauren dress. My love for both pieces has only gotten stronger over time, even though the peak of the trend has passed. I think when a print is trending it’s less risky to participate in relative to something more specific because I can almost always find vintage versions of it that don’t feel too “of the moment,” which was true in this case.