I won’t attend a single wedding in 2026. This statement shocks me given that not long ago I attended 13 in just one year — enough that Austin made a spreadsheet to track whether we’d bought the gifts, booked the hotels, and figured out transportation.

Even though the boom has seemingly passed, my fascination with wedding guest style remains as fervent as ever. It's such a particular application of personal style, isn’t it? There's the knowledge that you'll likely be documented — both by an official photographer and in the endless social media rehashing weddings now generate. There are various practical demands unique to this type of event: wearing, eating, and possibly dancing in something fancy for an extended period of time; multiple venues or types of terrain; a dress code. And then there’s the general challenge of translating your taste to “occasionwear,” a genre that often feels wildly different from how you dress every other day of your life.

In the interest of painting a picture of the current wedding guest style climate, I put together a survey for Gumshoe readers (and will package the findings into an upcoming letter). It’s anonymous and takes about 5 minutes to complete:

TAKE THE SURVEY HERE

Thanks in advance to everyone who takes the time to provide input — I can’t wait to read and share your thoughts.

xo Harling