Since I am still away from home and living out of a tote bag of mostly gym shorts and T-shirts, I asked eight cool people about the outfits and items they have been wearing on repeat lately. I had so much fun looking through their photos and immediately started plotting what I want to wear when I'm reunited with my full closet — a testament to the wealth of inspiration they provided. Today I’m publishing their outfits and corresponding thoughts for all subscribers to enjoy.

After that, below the paywall, you’ll find the rest of my usual Sticky Note prompts for the month of July: what’s on my wish list, what I’m passionately recommending, and what I’ve spent too much time looking for on the internet.

Eight cool people share their recent style hyper-fixations…

“As we are in the depths of summer, outfit repeating has become a necessity. It's way too hot for clothes, and my creativity routinely dips at this point in the summer. The one thing that gets me through is having an outfit recipe pre-planned that I know I won't get sick of. I appreciate the little black dress, but in the summer I swear by a little white dress. I've been living in a recently rediscovered dress I scored from Dôen's warehouse sale last summer. No regrets.”

— Aarica Nichole Jefferson (follow her on Instagram and TikTok)

“Last month, I found myself on a work trip in Amsterdam, and I ended up buying a few Brooke Callahan Tie Skirts from the shop Carmen. Since then, I've worn them almost religiously — they have the fabulous ability to expand at the same rate as my stomach (I'm 7 months pregnant!) They go perfectly with an oversized T-shirt, button-down, or little crop top. 10/10 no notes!!”

— Zoe Cohen (follow her on Instagram)

“I don’t really feel like myself in a dress, I prefer looking a little masculine or a little sporty, so my summer uniform is a men’s shirt and baggy shorts, easy to pull on over a bikini at the pool or beach and looks decent enough over zoom for WFH. Quick enough to throw on in the morning to drop my kids at camp. The Emily Dawn Long hat does a lot of the heavy lifting. It folds up to nothing in even the smallest bag and adds a bit of personality to the most hastily put-together outfit.”

— Tiffany Wilkinson (follow her on Instagram)

“I love wearing matching sets and this one from my friend Pip’s brand WNU (composed of this button down and these trousers) is the best for summer. Packs well, can go from office to beach, and doesn’t wrinkle easily. I have it in navy too. I usually style it with a chunky loafer if I’m at work or some sort of mule or clog if I’m wearing it over the weekend.”

— Georgie FuTong (Follow her on Instagram)

“Wearing white-on-white makes me feel a little slutty (in a good, summer way) even if the silhouette is anything but. Controversial, but I love a very light summer scarf for over-AC'd restaurants and when I don't want my bare skin touching the subway seats. I'm never without mine. Macrame bag lends summer whimsy to an otherwise austere palette. Finally, summer is 20k+ step season, so you know I'm wearing cotton and my Campers.”

— Talia Mayden (follow her on Substack, Instagram, and TikTok)

Vintage culottes and jacket, Meller sunglasses, Converse sneakers

“These vintage culottes have been sitting patiently in my wardrobe for over a year, waiting for a bolder version of me to take them out on their maiden voyage. Well it looks like I put my captain hat (or pants?) on this summer because I keep reaching for them lately! I especially love pairing them with other natural, earthy tones. Here they are, styled for a casual day out in Notting Hill and looking very utilitarian with the khaki jacket and Converses. I also recently wore a variation of this outfit into the office, dressing up the culottes with more ‘serious’ minimal accessories and a light blazer.”

— Seun Stancs (follow her on Substack and Instagram)

“If there’s one item I’ve been reaching for time and time again this summer, it’s my pair of Pasha Trousers from Loeffler Randall. Maybe I’m a touch biased*, but they’re genuinely SO flattering and come in a variety of colors. I love to wear them with either a vintage tee or a crisp button-down. Even though they have a bold pattern, they’re shockingly easy to dress up / dress down, and they’ve become one of the hardest-working pieces in my closet.”

— Juliana Ramirez (follow her on Substack and Instagram)

*Juliana is the Brand Director of Loeffler Randall ☺️

Urban Outfitters pants, H&M shirt, and TOAST x Flower Mountain sandals

“I’ve been wearing these pants on repeat all summer. They’re from Urban Outfitters and are probably close to six years old now. A wardrobe stylist once mistook them for Rachel Comey, which felt like the highest compliment. They have a Japanese-inspired shape and patchwork that I love, and the cut is especially good on me at 5'1" tall. They’re one of those rare pieces that makes me think someone on the UO team was ahead of the curve and went rogue in the best way, and I appreciate them for it.”

— Merie Subryan (follow her on Instagram and Substack)

HUGE thank you to this slate of guest contributors and their thoughtful, repeat-worthy ensembles. Keep scrolling for my standard Sticky Note content from the month of July!