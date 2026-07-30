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How shopping The RealReal has honed my personal style
Plus, what I'm eyeing from the site right now
Jul 30
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Harling Ross Anton
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The RealReal
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14
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Everything I made my sister buy this month
The results of her wardrobe makeover
Jul 21
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Harling Ross Anton
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81
6
I'm giving my sister a wardrobe makeover
"People love a glow-up"
Jul 16
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Harling Ross Anton
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33
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Wedding guest style... let's discuss
🕵🏼🕵🏼🕵🏼
Jul 13
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Harling Ross Anton
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Shop my favorite sold-out clothes
Out of stock everywhere... except here
Jul 9
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Harling Ross Anton
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7
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Sticky Note: June 2026
Swimsuits, deodorant, and other seasonal fare
Jul 1
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Harling Ross Anton
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June 2026
12 things I've owned for 10 years or longer
That I still love and wear regularly
Jun 21
•
Harling Ross Anton
604
81
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My sister's wedding
We relived the highlights on the eve of her first anniversary
Jun 8
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Harling Ross Anton
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May 2026
Sticky Note: May 2026
This one's free for all subscribers
May 28
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Harling Ross Anton
88
28
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What I actually wore last week
A realistic outfit diary
May 18
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Harling Ross Anton
252
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The question I ask myself before buying a new bag
I’ve never considered myself a “bag person.” The idea of spending tens of thousands on a Kelly is baffling to me — I just don’t have the bag bug!
May 6
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Harling Ross Anton
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April 2026
Sticky Note: April 2026
Too hot, too cold, just right
Apr 30
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Harling Ross Anton
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